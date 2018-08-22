Two men arrested over armed robberies
Two men have been arrested in connection with armed robberies in Dundee and Invergowrie.
The robberies took place at three stores on Sunday 19 August.
The premises targeted were William Hill and Ladbrokes betting shops in Dundee, and a Scotmid store in Invergowrie.
Police Scotland said that two men, aged 37 and 46, had been arrested and charged. They have been held in custody and are due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Thursday.