Image caption John Donnachy's body was found at an address in Hazel Court, Alyth, in March

Two men are to stand trial over the murder of a man whose body was found at a flat in Perthshire.

Murray Fotheringham, 35, and Lee Winters, 36, are accused of killing John Donnachy at the property in Hazel Court in Alyth in March.

The 26-year-old is said to have been struck with a baseball bat or rod and a knife or similar item before he died.

Both men deny the charge. Their trial is due to begin at the High Court in Livingston in December.

Further assault

They will also face charges of attempting to defeat the ends of justice and of assaulting a man in Alyth the day before Mr Donnachy died.

The charge includes the claim that they brandished a shovel at him.

Mr Fortheringham also faces a further assault allegation and a drugs charge.

The men's lawyers pled not guilty on their behalf during a short hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.