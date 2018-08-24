Image caption The man was seen on Montrose High Street and in South Esk Street

CCTV images have been released of a man police want to trace in connection with an alleged indecency offence in Montrose.

The man was in the area of Montrose High Street at about 11:30 on 6 August and was last seen at about 12:45 on the same day in South Esk Street.

Police Scotland said they were keen to find the man as he may have information that could assist them.

They also asked for anyone with further information to come forward.