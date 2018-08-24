Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened at a bend in the road on President Kennedy drive

A man who drove his car at speed through a hedge, demolishing part of a house, has been banned from driving for more than two years.

Richard Watling, 34, from Sandshouse, Kincardine-on-Forth, hit speeds of up to 80mph on a road in Plean before misjudging a bend, on 14 July 2017.

Two adults and a child were upstairs in the house in President Kennedy Drive, when the crash happened at about 23:00.

The house had to be three-quarters rebuilt, at a cost of £240,000.

Falkirk Sheriff Court heard the occupants, who were not named in court, had to live in rented accommodation as work was carried out and the family car had to be repaired at a cost of £3,468.

'Almighty bang'

Watling was estimated to have been driving at 70-80mph and "made no attempt" to negotiate the corner or brake, according to a witness.

Prosecutor Ruaraidh Ferguson said: "President Kennedy Drive is a straight road which has a bend in it, and at that bend is a house.

"Around 23:00 the occupiers of that house heard a car, which from the sound of it was travelling extremely fast."

When the car crashed another witness described hearing an "almighty bang".

After hearing the car crash into the house and feeling it shake, the occupants went downstairs to find a car, half in the roadway and half in the garden.

Mr Ferguson said it was "immediately clear" the car struck the sunroom and the south-facing wall of the living room.

He added: "That wall was completely destroyed."

'Fractured skull'

A delivery driver in the area was first at the scene and found two people in the car.

Watling was at the driving seat drifting in and out of consciousness, and a passenger, Paul Aitken, 33, was in the front left hand seat, fully conscious.

Mr Aitken had a fractured wrist and finger that needed surgery.

Watling had fractured his skull in three places.

He pleaded guilty to causing serious injury and damage by dangerous driving during the incident on 14 July 2017.

Sheriff John Mundy banned Watling from driving for 27 months, and sentenced him to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work.