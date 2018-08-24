Image copyright Gleneagles Hotel Image caption The Mappin and Webb boutique at Gleneagles Hotel was targeted

A man accused of taking part in an armed robbery at Gleneagles Hotel has claimed he was in Glasgow at the time.

Richard Fleming, 42, denies a string of offences linked to the raid on the Perthshire hotel on 27 June last year.

One of the charges states he, while acting with others, threatened staff with a pistol at the hotel's Mappin and Webb boutique before stealing watches.

Mr Fleming has lodged the special defence of alibi at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Judge Lady Carmichael heard that Mr Fleming insists he was in the Parkhead area of Glasgow when the robbery took place.

His trial is expected to continue for about three weeks.

Mr Fleming is alleged to have put employees in a state of fear and alarm by brandishing the gun inside the hotel shop.

It is claimed that, while wearing a mask over his face, he also threatened sales staff and a security guard with violence and brandished a hammer.

The court heard he then smashed display cabinets and stole a quantity of watches.

'Car abandoned'

Mr Fleming is also accused of attempting to pervert the course of justice on 27 and 28 June last year at the hotel and at Gleneagles train station, at addresses in Glasgow and elsewhere in Perthshire and London.

It is alleged that, while acting with others, an Audi Avant A4 car was driven at excessive speed from the hotel and failed to stop at a junction.

The car is said to have been abandoned on the town's Station Road next to the A9, where "onlookers were threatened and the inside and outside of the vehicle was sprayed with bleach or a similar substance".

It is further alleged that a Range Rover Evoque was then driven from Gleneagles train station to Glasgow, before being set on fire at St Peter's Cemetery, London Road.

Mr Fleming faces further charges alleging that while acting with others he was involved in the reset of the Audi and Range Rover cars.

He is also accused of breaking into houses in Buchanan Gardens and Middleshade Road, both St Andrews, in Fife, on 12 June last year.

The charge states that he and another man stole jewellery, a driving licence and money from the first property and a Louis Vuitton scarf and box, a Hermes scarf, sunglasses, jewellery and Louis Vuitton bags from the latter.