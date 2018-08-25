Image copyright Google Image caption The accident happened on the A93 near Perth racecourse

A serious road accident has closed a major trunk road in Tayside, according to police.

A car and a motorbike were involved in the crash on the A93 near the turn-off to Perth racecourse.

Officers say there have been serious injuries as a result of the collision.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area, to follow diversions and allow extra time for their journey.