Road closed after serious accident in Perthshire
- 25 August 2018
A serious road accident has closed a major trunk road in Tayside, according to police.
A car and a motorbike were involved in the crash on the A93 near the turn-off to Perth racecourse.
Officers say there have been serious injuries as a result of the collision.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area, to follow diversions and allow extra time for their journey.