V&A Dundee is to receive an extra £361,000 backing from the Scottish government in its first year.

The further funding takes government support for the design museum to £1.36m for 2018-19.

The Kengo Kuma-designed building, the flagship development of Dundee's Waterfront Project, opens to the public on 15 September.

Culture Secretary Fiona Hyslop said the government was a "committed supporter" of the museum.

She said the extra funding would help ensure the project reaches its full potential.

Ministers previously announced a package worth £1m a year in the first 10 years of the museum's operation.

The government also contributed £5m to support development costs at the end of 2017-18.