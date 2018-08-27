Image caption Bradley Forsyth was banned from driving for 18 months at Dundee Sheriff Court

An "idiotic" uninsured biker who crashed into a woman while pulling wheelies on a pavement has been jailed for four months.

A court was told Bradley Forsyth later crashed after driving the wrong way down a one-way street in Dundee.

Forsyth, 27, admitted driving dangerously without insurance on 22 August.

He was also banned from driving for 18 months and ordered to re-sit his driving test.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told that the pedestrian Forsyth struck was uninjured.

Defence solicitor Amy Fox said Forsyth had only been released from another jail term days earlier.

Sheriff Alastair Brown told him: "This behaviour was idiotic but it was worse than that because driving dangerously means you are putting other people at risk.

"It is inexcusable, and you also drove without insurance, so it would have been difficult for anyone to get any compensation for anything you did to them."