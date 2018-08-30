Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Brian McTaggart targeted his victims over the course of 21 years

A man who raped three women, targeting one victim more than 900 times, may never be released from prison.

A court heard Brian McTaggart told his victims: "You belong to me. I can do anything I want."

McTaggart was given a lifelong restriction order and will serve a minimum of eight years before he is considered for release.

He was convicted of sexual and physical abuse against 18 victims in Dundee between 1980 and 2001.

A judge told the 54-year-old that McTaggart had treated the women as "chattels and punchbags."

The High Court in Glasgow was told that he dropped a hairdryer into one woman's bath and kicked her down a flight of stairs.

Another rape victim was choked and had her head forced under water.

A third woman was raped on four occasions as she slept and when she woke up and protested, McTaggart carried on abusing her.

McTaggart also indecently assaulted teenage girls and boys and physically abused women and teenagers.