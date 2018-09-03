Tayside and Central Scotland

Woman killed in Fife village collision named

  • 3 September 2018
Michelle Russell Image copyright Police Scotland

A woman who died after her car collided with a trailer in a Fife village has been named as Michelle Russell from Alva, Clackmannanshire.

The 38-year-old died at the scene of the incident on the B913 at the Saline Hotel on Thursday.

In a statement issued through Police Scotland, her family said she was a "loved daughter, sister and auntie".

Police said inquiries were continuing and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

