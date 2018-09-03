Woman killed in Fife village collision named
- 3 September 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A woman who died after her car collided with a trailer in a Fife village has been named as Michelle Russell from Alva, Clackmannanshire.
The 38-year-old died at the scene of the incident on the B913 at the Saline Hotel on Thursday.
In a statement issued through Police Scotland, her family said she was a "loved daughter, sister and auntie".
Police said inquiries were continuing and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.