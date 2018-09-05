Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption PIRC found officers were justified in their use of PAVA spray

The police watchdog has found that officers in Dundee were justified in using PAVA spray to subdue a drugs suspect.

Officers were trying to detain the man in a car park on 8 February 2018.

The report, by the Police Investigations & Review Commissioner (Pirc), said the 32-year-old struggled violently before the spray was used.

PAVA spray is an incapacitant, similar to pepper spray, which mainly affects the eyes.

The incident was referred to the watchdog by Police Scotland, which is standard procedure.

Pirc found the officers had to act to prevent the suspect from escaping during a drugs search, and that the man's actions posed a danger to the police trying to detain him.

The report concluded that in the circumstances, the use of the PAVA spray was proportionate and justified.