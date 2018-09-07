Image caption Wellburn Care Home closed shortly after Mr Connor's death

The family of a pensioner who died after falling from a window in a Dundee care home are suing the Catholic Church.

Peter Connor, 94, fell from the second floor of Wellburn Care Home, which was run by the Church's Diocese of Dunkeld.

Mr Connor, who suffered from dementia, died in May 2017, two weeks after entering the home.

The home closed down after the incident, although the diocese said the closure was not related to his death.

Mr Connor's family are understood to be seeking a six-figure sum in compensation.

His body was discovered at 07:00, three hours after staff last checked on him.

A post-mortem examination said he died from multiple injuries after a "fall from height."

'Senseless and avoidable'

The Crown Office confirmed its investigation into Mr Connor's death was ongoing.

A spokesman said Mr Connor's family would be kept updated "in relation to any significant developments."

The civil claim is being pursued on the grounds the care home failed to have measures in place to prevent the window being opened wide enough to allow Mr Connor to fall from it.

Mr Connor's family said in a statement issued through solicitors Digby Brown: "There are no words to describe the pain in losing Peter.

"He was a loving husband, dad and grandfather who despite his failing memory was still physically strong.

"We hope our case against the diocese will hold them accountable for the senseless and avoidable loss of our father."

A diocese spokesman said: "Our thoughts and prayers remain with Mr Connor's family following his tragic death last year.

"As Wellburn Care Home is now closed and the diocese subject to ongoing legal proceedings, it would not be appropriate to comment further at this time."