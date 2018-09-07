Image copyright Police Scotland/BBC Image caption Annalise Johnstone's body was discovered in woodland near the B8062 on 10 May

A second person has appeared in court charged with the murder of a woman whose body was found near a road almost four months ago.

Angela Newlands, 28, is accused of repeatedly stabbing 22-year-old Annalise Johnstone in the neck at the Maggie Wall's Memorial in Dunning.

Ms Newlands made no plea and the case was continued for further examination at Perth Sheriff Court.

In May, Jordan Johnstone, 24, was also charged with his sister's murder.

Ms Johnstone's body was discovered by the B8062 between Auchterarder and Dunning on 10 May.