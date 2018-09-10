Image copyright Gleneagles Hotel Image caption Prosecutors described the crime as "a simple case of whodunnit"

A jury has been urged to convict a man accused of taking part in an armed robbery at the Gleneagles hotel.

The High Court in Edinburgh has heard Rolex watches worth more than £500,000 were stolen in a raid at a jewellers inside the Perthshire retreat.

The advocate depute told the jury that the evidence should leave them in no doubt Richard Fleming, 42, is guilty.

Mr Fleming, from London, denies charges of armed robbery and assault claiming he was in Glasgow at the time.

On the tenth day of the trial, prosecutors described the crime as "a simple case of whodunnit."

Mr Fleming previously told the jury he was buying drugs in Glasgow on the day of the armed raid in June last year.

'Denies any involvement'

He said that on the day he visited Gleneagles three weeks before the raid, he robbed two houses in St Andrews, Fifeand had stolen designer goods.

Earlier, defence lawyer Brian McConnachie QC told the court that his client would plead guilty to two charges of breaking into houses in St Andrews.

But he continued to deny any involvement in the armed robbery.

Mr Fleming pleads not guilty to charges which allege he, and others, threatened Gleneagles employees with a gun, hammers and a machete.

He also denies a charge alleging he stole a quantity of Rolex watches from the Mappin & Webb boutique at the hotel.

The trial will resume on Tuesday with a closing speech from his defence QC.