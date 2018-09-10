Image copyright Google Image caption Heroin worth £350,000 was seized at a house in Atholl Street

Two men have been charged with drugs offences after £350,000 worth of heroin was seized in Dundee.

The Class A drug was discovered at an address in Atholl Street in the Lochee area of the city on Friday 7 September.

Police Scotland have confirmed two men, aged 35 and 30, were charged and were expected to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday.

Police said the force was committed to reducing the tragic impact of drugs on individuals, families and communities.