Huge fire rips through Braeview Academy in Dundee
- 11 September 2018
More than 50 firefighters are tackling a major fire at a secondary school in Dundee.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said nine appliances had been sent to Braeview Academy in the Whitfield area of the city.
Emergency services were alerted shortly after 21:30. An SFRS spokesman said they were dealing with a "well-established fire".
Pictures posted on social media showed the building engulfed in flames.