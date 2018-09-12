Image copyright Gleneagles Hotel Image caption Prosecutors described the crime as "a simple case of whodunnit"

A man has been convicted of a £500,000 armed jewellery heist at Gleneagles hotel.

Richard Fleming, 42, used hammers, a pistol and a machete during the raid last June.

A jury at the High Court in Edinburgh found Fleming, from London, guilty of assault and armed robbery at the five star Perthshire retreat.

Liam Richardson, 30, admitted his involvement in the robbery at an earlier hearing.

The fifty Rolex watches stolen from the Mappin and Webb boutique have never been recovered.