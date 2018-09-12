Image caption The teenager was sentenced to four years detention at the High Court in Glasgow

A teenager who was convicted of sexually abusing two schoolboys aged seven and 10 has been sentenced to four years detention.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, committed the offences in Stirlingshire between 2016 and 2017.

The boy was found guilty of raping the seven-year-old and attempting to rape the 10-year-old.

He will be monitored in the community for two years after his release.

The High Court in Glasgow heard the boy is considered to be at high risk of re-offending.

Judge Robert Weir QC told the accused: "The rape and attempted rape occurred when you were around 15 years of age.

"Given you age these offences were opportunistic rather than planned.

"You are assessed as posing a significant risk of other sexual offending.

"You present a risk of serious harm to the public."

The court heard the teenager had a troubled childhood and claimed he was himself sexually abused when a child.

He was placed on the sex offenders' register.