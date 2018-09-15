V&A Dundee opens its doors to the world

Image copyright PA Image caption The museum was lit up on Friday night ahead of the official opening on Saturday

Dundee's V&A Museum of Design will officially open to the public later.

The £80.1m building, which was designed by Japanese architect Kengo Kuma, is expected to attract 500,000 visitors in its opening year.

Entry to the museum on its opening weekend is only available to winners of a free ticket ballot, with general admission from Monday.

Primal Scream headlined the 3D Festival beside the museum on Friday night to officially mark its launch.

The band were joined on the bill by singer-songwriters Lewis Capaldi and Tallia Storm and Dundee's own Be Charlotte

About 2,000 local children and community group representatives visited the museum on Friday, as well as First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

She described the museum as "world class" and said she was "overawed" after touring it.

She added: "This puts Dundee on the cultural map of the world. People will come from all over the world to see the V&A here."

Image copyright PA Image caption Primal Scream headlined a concert held in the city's Slessor Gardens on Friday to launch the V&A's opening weekend

Image caption The first minister called the new museum "breathtaking"

Image caption Almost 2,000 people from local community groups and schools visited on Friday

The museum is the first V&A anywhere in the world outside of London and its temporary exhibition space is the largest in Scotland.

V&A Dundee's Scottish Design Galleries' 300 objects include a 15th Century book of illuminated manuscripts and a Jacobite garter.

The galleries also include furniture, textiles, fashion, architecture, engineering and digital design, and are based on the upper floor of the museum.

The galleries' centrepiece is the restored Charles Rennie Mackintosh Oak Room, which has not been seen publicly for almost 50 years.

Image copyright Hufton+Crow Image caption Charles Rennie Mackintosh's Oak Room has been meticulously restored