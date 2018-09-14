Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened at Bo'ness cemetery

A woman who was walking her dog in Bo'ness was pushed to the ground in an attempt to steal her pet.

The 24-year-old was walking her boxer in Bo'ness Cemetery on Wednesday at about 19:45 when the incident happened.

The victim held on to the dog's lead and the suspect left the scene.

Police are appealing for information about the man who is described as white, 5ft 7in tall with a slim build. He was wearing a black cap, blue jacket, jeans and black trainers.

'Left shaken'

Officers also want to trace the driver of a white transit van with dark windows and no writing on it, which was seen in the cemetery around the same time.

Police have asked for anyone with information to come forward.

Det Con Karen Young, from Falkirk CID, said: "The victim was left shaken and extremely upset as a result of this incident but thankfully she did not sustain any serious injuries, nor did she surrender her dog.

"We would urge anyone who was in the area of Bo'ness cemetery around the time and witnessed anything suspicious to contact police immediately."