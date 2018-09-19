Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on Glasgow Road, near to the Mariner Centre in Camelon

A man has been seriously injured in a two-vehicle collision in Camelon, near Falkirk.

The incident happened on Glasgow Road outside the Mariner Centre.

Police said the road had been closed between the Tesco junction and Camelon roundabout and that motorists should avoid the area.

A Police Scotland spokesman said the injured man was being treated at the scene by Scottish Ambulance Service paramedics.