Image caption Dean Martin was found guilty by a jury at the High Court in Edinburgh

A serial sex attacker who told a social worker one of his victims was "evil" has been jailed for eight years and three months.

Dean Martin, of Dundee, raped two women and sexually assaulted a third between 2005 and 2010.

Martin will also be supervised for two years following his release from prison.

The 35-year-old originally claimed he had consensual sex with the women but was convicted by a jury.

Judge Lord Boyd told Martin: "You told the author of the social work inquiry report that one of the complainers was evil.

"But having seen the way she gave her evidence, I can say, that unlike you, she is determined to make the best of her life."

During her evidence, one woman told the court: "There was a lot of violence.

"If I didn't give him what he wanted, I would get hurt for it."