Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on Glasgow Road, near to the Mariner Centre in Camelon

A motorbike rider killed in a collision with a waste disposal vehicle in Camelon, near Falkirk, has been named.

He was 49-year-old George Anderson from Shieldhill.

The crash happened on Glasgow Road, outside the Mariner Centre, at about 07:25 on Wednesday.

Mr Anderson, who had been riding a Yamaha motorcycle, was treated at the scene of the collision by ambulance staff but died before he could be taken to hospital.

Sgt David Ross, from the road policing unit in Stirling, said: "We are conducting a thorough collision investigation to establish exactly what happened during this incident.

"We remain keen to hear from any motorists who either witnessed the collision, or who believe they have dashcam footage that can aid our inquiries.

"Similarly, anyone with any other relevant information should also get in touch."