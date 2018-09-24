Image caption Ifthikhar Ahmad has spoken to the BBC

Four years since a toddler was kidnapped and murdered in Pakistan, his father - who lives in Scotland - is pleading for justice.

Ifthikhar Ahmad, a taxi driver from Stirling, has appealed to his local MP to help bring his son's killers to account.

Three-year-old Shahryar was abducted from his grandmother's home in Faisalabad in August 2014.

Police in Pakistan say they are doing their best on the case.

Murder

Holding back tears, Ifthikhar told the BBC his family is devastated, and has not got over the killing of their "wee boy".

"He loved animals. He was intelligent, full of life, and loved to go out."

He says he has sought the help of his local MP, Stephen Kerr, who recently raised the issue in the House of Commons.

Mr Kerr said he had had a "good response" from Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

"I've also met with other members of Parliament, across all parties, who have been incredibly supportive and have come up with all sorts of ideas to take this case forward," he said.

Image caption Shahryar Ahmad was abducted and murdered in Pakistan

Ifthikhar said he could not understand why it was taking so long for court proceedings to take place, claiming there was a witness.

The BBC has been in contact with Police in Faisalabad.

Inspector Amer Waheed said: "We have put some of our best officers on the case, but there has been no prosecution as yet."

The Foreign Office issued this statement: "We will continue to offer support - if requested - to the father of a British minor following his tragic death.

"Our sympathies are with him and his family. We are in contact with the authorities in Pakistan."

What happens next?

In a few weeks time, when the family would have been marking Shahryar's 7th birthday, Ifthikhar, his wife Eram, and their two other children will be in Pakistan to try and bring the killers to justice.

"I end up spending a lot of my earnings to repeatedly go to Pakistan to get some kind of closure on this case but it's taking a long time. I thought criminal matters would be straightforward."

Ifthikhar says his son's death has had a devastating impact on his life.

"Every single day it comes back to me how my wee boy was murdered."