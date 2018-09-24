Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened in the area of St Andrews Street

A man was treated in hospital for a head injury after being attacked in Dundee city centre.

The incident took place at about 00:50 on Sunday, in the area of St Andrews Street and St Andrews Lane.

The man required treatment at Ninewells Hospital before being allowed home.

The area was busy at the time and a number of witnesses have already been spoken to and CCTV is being reviewed. But police have asked anyone with further information to contact them.

Officers would like to trace a man described as in his 40s and wearing a long-sleeved white shirt.

He was in the company of a woman at about the time of the attack.