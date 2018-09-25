Man arrested after Dundee city centre assault
- 25 September 2018
A man has been arrested after another man was assaulted in Dundee city centre at the weekend.
Police said a man was treated in hospital for a head injury after an incident at about 00:50 on Sunday, in the area of St Andrews Street and St Andrews Lane.
A 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.
A police spokesman said: "Inquiries are continuing."