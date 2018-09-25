Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened in the area of St Andrews Street

A man has been arrested after another man was assaulted in Dundee city centre at the weekend.

Police said a man was treated in hospital for a head injury after an incident at about 00:50 on Sunday, in the area of St Andrews Street and St Andrews Lane.

A 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

A police spokesman said: "Inquiries are continuing."