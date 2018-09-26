Tayside and Central Scotland

Man charged over 'knife disturbance' at Montrose medical centre

  • 26 September 2018

A man has been charged following a disturbance involving a knife at a health centre in Montrose.

One man was injured in the incident which happened at about 16:55 on Tuesday at Links Health Centre in Frank Wood Way.

Police said the incident was contained to a specific building and that there was no wider risk to the public.

The 42-year-old man is expected to appear at Forfar Sheriff Court later.

