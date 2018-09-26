Buildings evacuated after garage fire in Birnam
26 September 2018
Police have evacuated buildings in a village in Perth and Kinross after a fire spread through a car garage.
Fire services were called to the commercial garage in Perth Road, Birnam, at about 12:30.
The road has been closed and a cordon put in place, but police said it did not impact the A9.
A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "We have four appliances at the scene. The fire is now under control."
Bus services running from village to Perth are currently unable to run.