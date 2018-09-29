Women thrown to ground and robbed

Image copyright Google

A woman was followed and thrown to the ground by a man who stole her handbag in Dundee.

Police said the incident happened at about 18:30 on Friday in the Lochee area of the city.

They said the 56-year-old victim was followed along South Road by the man and attacked as she approached Ross Gardens, suffering minor injuries.

Her attacker is described as being aged in his 30s and was wearing a hooded top with lime green lines.

He took the woman's cream-coloured handbag and fled on foot back towards South Road.

Police have appealed for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.