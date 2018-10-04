Image caption Graham Watson denied the charges against him at the High Court in Edinburgh

A man has been jailed for five years after raping a 19-year-old woman.

Graham Watson, 48, began the sexual assault when the woman was asleep under the influence of alcohol, then continued when she woke up.

The attack happened in a Dundee flat on 15 January last year.

He was also found guilty of a further sexual assault on a woman by repeatedly touching her leg at the Rewind nightclub in Dundee on 14 or 15 January last year.

Watson, whose address was given as care of a flat in Strathmore Avenue, Dundee, had denied the offences during an earlier trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

'Sad to see'

He was acquitted of a further sexual assault which allegedly happened at a tent at T in the Park on 13 or 14 July 2013.

The lorry driver was found not guilty of a further alleged indecent assault said to have occurred at an address in Arbroath on 25 December 2007, when he was accused of exposing himself to a woman.

The judge told Watson: "You have a very good work record. It is sad to see someone of your age and background appearing in this court to be sentenced for the crime of rape."

Defence counsel Lorraine Glancy told the court that in normal circumstances the father-of-five was a hard working man.

Watson was placed on the sex offenders' register indefinitely.