Police warning over prisoner missing from HMP Castle Huntly
- 7 October 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Members of the public have been warned not to approach a prisoner who has failed to return after home leave from HMP Castle Huntly near Dundee.
Ross Anderson, 27, was reported missing at about 17:00 on Saturday.
Police said he is believed to have connections in the Edinburgh area.
He is described as being 5ft 11in tall, with short blonde hair blue eyes and a beard. Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been urged to contact police.