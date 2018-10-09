Image copyright JSHPIX Image caption Nicola Benedetti said the children were "creative and passionate" about their music

More than 320 young people from across Scotland have joined acclaimed violinist Nicola Benedetti to perform at a concert in Dundee.

The Super Strings orchestra performance followed workshops with children held in Glasgow, Aberdeen and Stirling.

All the children who took part in the sessions were invited to perform with Ms Benedetti at the Caird Hall.

They were joined by teachers and pupils from the four Scottish Big Noise children's orchestras.

The Super Strings Sessions are part of a series of events being held to celebrate the 10th birthday of Sistema Scotland, the charity which runs the Big Noise programme.

All the children who took part in the show play violin, viola, cello and double bass and had previously attended one of the sessions with Nicola Benedetti for beginner, intermediate and advanced string players.

Parents and families of the young people were invited to attend the free concert.

Image copyright JSHPIX Image caption Maria Drelich was one of more than 300 performers with Nicola Benedetti at the Caird Hall

The Big Noise project helps children by using music and the experience of being part of an orchestra.

There are Big Noise centres in Raploch in Stirling, Govanhill in Glasgow, Torry in Aberdeen, and Douglas in Dundee.

Ms Benedetti said that the "transformative power of music is clear".

She said: "It brings people together, creating a sense of unity and community and fosters collaboration and learning.

"I have seen first-hand how the children's confidence, concentration and playing has improved and how creative and passionate they are about their music.

"The Festival of Strings in Dundee today is a culmination of everything the young musicians have learned over the past few weeks and an opportunity for them to demonstrate their astonishing musical talent."

Sistema Scotland chief executive Nicola Killean said: "Working with Nicola Bendetti has been truly inspirational for the children and the teachers.

"I hope it is an experience which will stay with them for the rest of their lives and gives them the confidence and skills to continue to make music together and improve their string playing."