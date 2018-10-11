Man hurt after forklift topples over in Blairgowrie
- 11 October 2018
A man has been hurt in Perthshire after the forklift he was driving toppled over.
Emergency services were called to Newton Terrace in Blairgowrie at about 12:40 on Wednesday.
The driver was trapped in the vehicle. Scottish Fire and Rescue crew members had to remove the front window to get the man out.
Ambulance staff took him to hospital where he is being treated for head and back injuries.