Image copyright Google Image caption The incident happened in Newton Terrace in Blairgowrie

A man has been hurt in Perthshire after the forklift he was driving toppled over.

Emergency services were called to Newton Terrace in Blairgowrie at about 12:40 on Wednesday.

The driver was trapped in the vehicle. Scottish Fire and Rescue crew members had to remove the front window to get the man out.

Ambulance staff took him to hospital where he is being treated for head and back injuries.