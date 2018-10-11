The Scottish SPCA is investigating after the body of a dog was discovered weighed down by a rock in a canal.

Welfare officers were alerted on Saturday after the spaniel-type dog was found in Falkirk with its legs tied together.

A post-mortem examination will be carried out to establish whether it was dead before it was placed in the water.

The charity is also keen to find out if anyone in the area is missing a black-and-white spaniel-type dog.

An undercover inspector from the Scottish SPCA said: "We've been unable to determine if the dog was dead before being placed in the water and would urge anyone who noticed anything suspicious to get in touch with our animal helpline in strict confidence.

"If anyone in the area is missing a dog fitting this description we would urge them to get in contact with us."