Steven Donaldson's body was found near Kirriemuir

Three people have plead not guilty to murdering an offshore worker and setting fire to him at an Angus nature reserve.

Steven Dickie, 23, Callum Davidson, 23 and Tasmin Glass, 19, are charged with killing Steven Donaldson in Kirriemuir between 6 and 7 June.

The trio are alleged to have attacked him at Peter Pan Play Park before attacking and setting fire to him at Loch Of Kinnordy Nature Reserve.

They will stand trial next year.

All three appeared at the High Court in Glasgow to deny the charges.

'Heavy bladed instrument'

The two men and Glass are accused of arranging to meet Mr Donaldson at Peter Pan Play Park "with the intention of assaulting him".

It's claimed they repeatedly struck him on the head and body with unknown instruments "whereby he was incapacitated", then transported him to the nature reserve.

The charge further alleges they repeatedly struck him on the head and body with a knife, baseball bat or similar instruments and repeatedly struck him on the head and neck with "an unknown heavy, bladed instrument" before setting fire to him and his car.

A trial was set for April next year at the High Court in Edinburgh and Glass was granted bail.

Mr Dickie and Mr Davidson also denied a string of other charges including assaults and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.