Image copyright Spindrift Image caption Dale Thomson attacked the child while he was supposed to be looking after her

A 27-year-old man who shook a baby girl so violently that she was left brain-damaged has been jailed for four years and eight months.

Dale Thomson, from Dundee, attacked the child after getting "stressed" playing his Xbox.

The High Court in Glasgow heard it came eight years after he had lashed out at a one-month old boy because he woke up during the night.

Thomson, formerly of Irvine, pleaded guilty to both assaults.

Judge Lord Burns ordered that he should be supervised for three years after his release from prison.

He told Thomson: "You knew yourself to be somebody who could lose control of his temper and that happened in October 2010 and again in April 2018.

"So far as your culpability is concerned, your self-awareness of your own anger management problem seems to me to be an aggravating factor here.

"You accept you deliberately assaulted this child in April and violently shook her causing her head to move rapidly back and forth in such a way a way that could have killed her."

'Looked raging'

The court previously heard how Thomson had been looking after the girl on 1 April after her mother went to work.

He spent time that day playing an Xbox game online with a teenage boy while the child was asleep.

Prosecutor Paul Kearney said Thomson and the girl's mother went on to exchange text messages.

Mr Kearney said: "He mentioned that the game - which involved trying to complete certain 'missions' - was stressful."

The woman went on to state he looked "raging" after he sent her a photo of him playing the console.

She urged him not to play the game and asked him "not to take his feelings out on others" or she would switch it off on returning home.

'Eyes rolling'

Thomson later made a 999 call saying the girl's eyes were "rolling" and that she was not breathing. He claimed to have found her "floppy" in her cot.

The baby was rushed to hospital where she suffered seizures.

She was transferred to Edinburgh's Sick Children's Hospital where it was discovered she had bleeding on the brain.

The court heard Thomson had already been violent towards another young child.

In October 2010, he had been staying at a flat in Dundee with a baby boy and his mother.

The child woke up crying early one morning before Thomson grabbed and assaulted him.