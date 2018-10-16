Image caption Paul Brocklehurst's shop in Perth was exposed in a BBC documentary

A shopkeeper who sold so-called legal highs has had his four-and-a-half year prison sentence reduced on appeal.

Paul Brocklehurst was jailed in April after admitting recklessly supplying psychoactive substances to the danger of life and health.

Brocklehurst's offences were committed over two years from July 2013 at his shop in Perth.

Judges at the Court of Criminal Appeal in Edinburgh reduced the 62-year-old's sentence by nine months.

His counsel Donald Findlay QC said that Brocklehurst, of Gwynedd in Wales, had appeared as a first offender, unlike co-accused Liston Pacitti.

Mr Findlay said Sheriff Alastair Brown had taken into account penalties laid down in later psychoactive substance legislation and sentencing guidelines over drug offences and should not have done so.

Lord Menzies, who heard the appeal with Lord Turnbull, said the 2016 Act did not cover the activities of Brocklehurst as it was not in force at the time of his offending.

He said: "We consider the sheriff was in error in having regard to the maximum penalty in the 2016 Act."

The judges said that Sheriff Brown erred in making no distinction between Brocklehurst and his co-accused, who had a criminal record and operated from two shops.

Eight of Brocklehurst and Pacitti's customers needed hospital treatment after taking the drugs.