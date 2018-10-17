Image caption Aisling Ironside pleaded guilty to a charge of extortion at Dundee Sheriff Court

A teenager who blackmailed a man she met on a "sugar daddy" website has been fined £550.

Aisling Ironside, who was 17 at the time, threatened to expose details of the man's alleged infidelity to the media unless he paid her £550.

The man cannot be named after a court ruling granted him anonymity.

Ironside, 20, of Aberdeen, pleaded guilty to a charge of extortion committed between November 25 and November 29 2016.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told Ironside had met the man, referred to as Mr A, through the Seeking Arrangement website.

Defence solicitor Alex Burn said there had been "no intimacy" between the pair, but Mr A had taken a photo of Ironside's breasts.

Mr Burn said: "He threatened if she did not meet certain requirements he would show this image with a view to clearly humiliating her.

"She then engaged in this idiotic plan to get money from him."

Depute fiscal Lynne Mannion told the court: "He provided the accused with money previous to this particular occasion.

"On this occasion the accused asked for money and advised when he was reluctant to provide that money that she would expose his infidelity.

"There was then a payment of £550 transferred to her bank account.

"However, the complainer then went to the police and advised them of the situation."

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael told Ironside: "This all happened a long time ago and I'm told things have changed since then for you."