Image copyright Google

Police have appealed for witnesses after a fire was started deliberately at the site of a former Dundee school.

The incident happened at the former St Vincent's Primary School in Pitkerro Road at about 18:15 on Wednesday.

Police said a number of youths in their mid-teens were seen entering the building at about 17:20.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service aid its crews quickly extinguished the small blaze.