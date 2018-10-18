Police hunt youths after fire at former Dundee school
- 18 October 2018
Police have appealed for witnesses after a fire was started deliberately at the site of a former Dundee school.
The incident happened at the former St Vincent's Primary School in Pitkerro Road at about 18:15 on Wednesday.
Police said a number of youths in their mid-teens were seen entering the building at about 17:20.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service aid its crews quickly extinguished the small blaze.