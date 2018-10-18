Police have appealed for a man who helped a woman who was seriously assaulted in Stirling to come forward.

The incident happened in a property in the St Ninians area on Friday 12 October.

Detectives said the man, believed to be a delivery driver, assisted the woman after the incident.

Officers said the man is Asian with limited English and stressed that he is only being sought as a witness.

He was understood to have been travelling in Springkerse that evening and drove a dark-coloured car, possibly a Toyota Avensis.