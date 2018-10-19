Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Martyn Cruickshank is thought to be wearing a distinctive red Helly Hansen ski jacket

Police say they are "increasingly concerned" for the welfare of a 42-year-old man who has been missing for four days.

Martyn Cruickshank was last seen at 22:00 on Monday at Turretbank Drive, Crieff.

More than a dozen officers, specialist search units, mountain rescue, search and rescue dogs, and a helicopter are assisting in the search operation.

Mr Cruickshank is 5ft 9in tall, with dark hair and of slim build.

He is thought to be wearing a distinctive red Helly Hansen ski jacket.

Members of the public have also taken part in an organised search for Mr Cruickshank.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "We would like to ask anyone in the Crieff, Comrie and adjoining rural areas who has a shed, garage or outbuilding to check it in case Martyn has sought refuge within.

"Also, if anyone in these areas has private CCTV, please check this, or let us know you have it."