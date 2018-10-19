Image copyright Google Image caption The incident took place as a team worked on the bridge to the west of the station

Two bridge workers were almost hit by a train near Dundee because the wrong section of track was blocked off, an investigation has found.

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) said the workers were forced to move clear of the train, which struck a portable generator on the line.

The incident happened at about 00:30 on 10 July as the train travelled at more than 70mph.

The RAIB said the workers were part of a gang working on the bridge.

It said the workers were left with "very little space available between the train and parapet".

The RAIB report said: "The incident occurred due to a number of people not realising that the location of the work, and the location where protection of the work from moving trains had been planned, were different.

"Lines had been blocked to allow the work to be carried out, but this blockage was actually about two miles east, rather than west, of Dundee station."

Two of the track workers were on the bridge at the time and their colleagues were working on a fence just off the railway line.

One worker climbed through the bridge handrail to get clear of the train, while the other pulled himself towards the handrail.