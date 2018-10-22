Image caption An inquiry was initially ordered into Dundee's Carseview Centre

The deadline for written submissions to an independent inquiry into NHS Tayside's mental health services has been extended by two weeks.

The inquiry received 60 written submissions before the original closing date on 19 October.

The deadline was extended to 2 November due to submissions still being received.

The opportunity to make an appointment to give oral evidence will remain open until 14 December.

Anyone who has engaged with mental health services in the region has been urged to share their experiences.

The inquiry has asked for individuals, families, carers, NHS staff and community groups to come forward.

An investigation was initially ordered into Dundee's Carseview Centre but was expanded following a campaign by families of people who took their own lives.

The inquiry is expected to review safety, care standards and access to mental health services.