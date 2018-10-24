Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Gleneagles jewel heist caught on CCTV

Two men who carried out a £500,000 armed jewellery robbery at the Gleneagles Hotel have been jailed.

Richard Fleming and Liam Richardson were part of a three-man gang that stole 50 Rolex watches from the Mappin & Webb boutique at the luxury hotel.

Fleming, 42, was jailed for 18 years and Richardson, 30, was jailed for 11 years and four months.

A judge said the robbery was "an act of serious premeditated criminality".

A trial heard that staff thought the gang were carrying out a "terrorist attack".

Judge Lady Carmichael described Fleming as a danger to the public and placed him on extended licence for three years.

Image copyright PPA Image caption Richard Fleming (L) and Liam Richardson stole more than £500,000 worth of Rolex watches from the hotel

Lady Carmichael said the robbery involved "significant advance planning".

She said: "Criminal behaviour of this nature will not be tolerated and requires the imposition of a substantial period of imprisonment."

A trial at the High Court in Edinburgh was told that the trio was dressed in black.

Fleming personally threatened employees Louis Hutchison, 48, and Euan Wishart, 36, with a gun, a machete and hammers.

After a raid that lasted approximately two minutes, Fleming and his accomplices escaped from the scene in a high-powered Audi sports car, which they dumped nearby.

They had taken 50 out of 51 Rolex watches that were on display at the boutique.

The watches had a total value of £516,750 and have never been recovered.

Image copyright Gleneagles Hotel Image caption The robbery was carried out at the Gleneagles resort in Perthshire

The robbers then drove to Glasgow in a Range Rover Evoque, which had been stolen earlier from London.

It was later found burned out in a cemetery in the city's east end.

After finding the car, detectives analysed "tens of thousands of hours" worth of CCTV recordings and studied mobile phone records, which placed Fleming and Richardson at the crime scene.

Fleming maintained he was innocent of any wrong doing and had claimed that at the time of the robbery he was buying drugs in Parkhead, Glasgow.

Richardson, of London, pleaded guilty to armed robbery at the start of his accomplice's trial in August.