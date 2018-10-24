Luxury cars crushed as transporter hits low bridge in Perth
- 24 October 2018
A car transporter has crashed into a low bridge in Perth, causing tens of thousands of pounds of damage to luxury cars it was carrying.
The roofs of at least two new Range Rovers were crushed in the accident in Marshall Place at about 08:00.
Police were called to the scene as debris on the road caused rush-hour traffic problems.
Network Rail later tweeted to say the bridge had been inspected by engineers and was "passed fit for rail traffic".
.Following a lorry striking a bridge in #Perth...— NetworkRail Scotland (@NetworkRailSCOT) October 24, 2018
Bridge has been inspected and has been passed fit for rail traffic.
Cant say the same for the vehicle(s) that struck it... #CheckYourHeight https://t.co/3dUj3OP5Lu
