Police searching for a missing 71-year-old man from Perth and Kinross have found a body.

Richard Foster was last seen leaving his home in the village of Comrie on Monday morning.

Officers had asked hillwalkers and farmers to look out for the keen cyclist.

Police Scotland confirmed Mr Foster's family had been informed about the discovery of the body, but said formal identification had yet to take place.

A spokesman said: "We would like to thank everyone who responded to or shared our appeals for information regarding his possible whereabouts.

"This has been of vital assistance to us and is hugely appreciated by ourselves and by his family."