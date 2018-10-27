Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Steven, left, and Christopher have gone missing in Dundee

Police have issued an urgent appeal for help in tracing two young brothers who have gone missing in Dundee.

Steven Gallacher, 11, and his 12-year-old brother Christopher were last seen at about 14:00 in the city centre.

Officers are searching for them but have asked the public for any information.

Both boys are 5ft 5in tall with dark brown hair. Steven wears glasses and has a Mohawk-style haircut with patterns shaved at the sides.

He is wearing a light-coloured T-shirt, green jogging bottoms, and carrying a backpack.

Christopher is wearing a bright yellow hooded jumper and shorts.