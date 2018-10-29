Tayside and Central Scotland

Patients 'safe' after Stracathro Hospital fire

  • 29 October 2018
Stracathro Hospital Image copyright Google

Patients and staff have been evacuated from a building at a hospital in Angus after fire broke out.

The incident was at the Stracathro Hospital near Brechin.

NHS Tayside said all patients and staff were safe.

Firefighters remain at the scene dealing with the fire, which is thought to be in a roof space.

