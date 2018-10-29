A teenager has died from his injuries following a road crash in Perthshire.

Hamish Farquharson, 19, was taken to hospital after the two-car collision on the A93 road, north of Blairgowrie, on Thursday 25 October.

Police said Mr Farquharson, who was from Ballater, died two days later.

Inquiries are continuing and officers have appealed for anyone who saw the crash to contact them.