Police have warned against the repeat of drone incidents that almost led to last year's Falkirk fireworks display being abandoned.

Around 30,000 people are expected at the event in Callendar Park on Monday.

Two drones were flown into the event arena above the crowd last November as fireworks were being set off.

The law for operating drones states that they are not permitted to fly within 30 metres of a person or building.

Ch Insp Damian Armstrong said: "The annual fireworks display is a significant community occasion, and last year two thoughtless people endangered those in attendance by flying drones above the crowd and close to the fireworks being let off.

"I cannot stress enough how irresponsible such actions are.

"Anything which could interfere with the safe running of the event could lead to it being cancelled, thousands of people being disappointed and jeopardise any future events."